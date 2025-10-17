Prosus now owns 98% of Just Eat Takeaway.com
Naspers completed its R83bn acquisition of European food delivery business through Prosus earlier this month
17 October 2025 - 09:00
Prosus has a acquired a further 8.06% of the shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the post-closing acceptance phase and the delisting of the latter’s shares on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange will terminate on November 17.
Naspers completed its R83bn acquisition of European food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) through its international unit, Prosus, earlier this month when the offer became unconditional. At that stage it held 90.13% of JET's shares...
