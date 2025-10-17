MTN breaches 300-million subscribers
The company has become the first mobile operator in Africa to surpass 300-million customers
17 October 2025 - 09:30
MTN has reached a new milestone becoming the first mobile operator in Africa to surpass 300-million customers.
The company said it was “delighted to announce that we had reached our Ambition 2025 strategic target of serving 300-million customers”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.