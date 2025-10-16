Canal+ announces new stake in UGC and reports slight rise in revenue

Gdansk, Poland — Canal+ said it had acquired a minority stake in French cinema operator and producer UGC, as the French broadcasting company reported a 1.2% organic rise in its nine-month group revenue on Thursday.
Canal+ said it had signed a deal to buy a 34% stake in UGC, with an option to acquire the remaining shares after 2028. UGC operates 55 theatres across France and Belgium and has a substantial content library, including the acclaimed film “Amélie”.
The French group's nine-month revenue was €4.6bn excluding activity from SA broadcaster MultiChoice, which was consolidated into Canal+ 11 days before the end of the quarter.
Of that revenue, €3.4bn came from Europe and €783m from the Asia and Africa segment. Additionally, MultiChoice brought in €78m after Canal+ closed the $2 bn acquisition in September.
Canal+, which was spun off from Vivendi in December 2024 and listed in London as a springboard to becoming a global content platform zeroing in on Asia and Africa, also confirmed its outlook for 2025. The group said on Monday it was planning a secondary listing on the JSE, with an aim for the shares to start trading there before September 2026.
