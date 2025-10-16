Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Canal+ announces new stake in UGC and reports slight rise in revenue

The group’s nine-month revenue was €4.6bn excluding activity from MultiChoice, which was consolidated 11 days before the end of the quarter

16 October 2025 - 11:43
by Leo Marchandon
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

Gdansk, Poland — Canal+ said it had acquired a minority stake in French cinema operator and producer UGC, as the French broadcasting company reported a 1.2% organic rise in its nine-month group revenue on Thursday.

Canal+ said it had signed a deal to buy a 34% stake in UGC, with an option to acquire the remaining shares after 2028. UGC operates 55 theatres across France and Belgium and has a substantial content library, including the acclaimed film “Amélie”.

The French group's nine-month revenue was €4.6bn excluding activity from SA broadcaster MultiChoice, which was consolidated into Canal+ 11 days before the end of the quarter.

Of that revenue, €3.4bn came from Europe and €783m from the Asia and Africa segment. Additionally, MultiChoice brought in €78m after Canal+ closed the $2 bn acquisition in September.

Canal+, which was spun off from Vivendi in December 2024 and listed in London as a springboard to becoming a global content platform zeroing in on Asia and Africa, also confirmed its outlook for 2025. The group said on Monday it was planning a secondary listing on the JSE, with an aim for the shares to start trading there before September 2026.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Record R1.8-trillion corporate cash hoard tests ...
Companies
2.
Weight loss boon for Aspen
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Absa and Nedbank tread where Capitec and FNB fly
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Boxer takes on informal retailers
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Canal+ owns 94.39% of MultiChoice after offer closes

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Following the money as shares change hands

Money & Investing

Tiger Woods’ back surgery casts doubt on future comeback

Sport / Other Sport

PODCAST | SABC’s push to make a profit

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.