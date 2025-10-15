Business Day TV speaks with Aheesh Singh of MP9 Asset Management
Altron has unveiled the country’s first operational AI factory, powered by Nvidia’s enterprise infrastructure.
The new “AI marketplace” aims to accelerate corporate adoption by giving local businesses access to high-performance computing and expert support under one roof.
Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks how the initiative could reshape SA’s AI landscape.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Altron launches SA’s first AI factory
SA just got its first AI factory. Altron, powered by Nvidia, is launching an AI marketplace to give local businesses access to high-performance computing and expert support. Could this be the spark that reshapes SA’s AI future? Watch as Mudiwa Gavaza breaks it down.
