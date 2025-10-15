subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Altron has unveiled the country’s first operational AI factory, powered by Nvidia’s enterprise infrastructure.

The new “AI marketplace” aims to accelerate corporate adoption by giving local businesses access to high-performance computing and expert support under one roof.

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks how the initiative could reshape SA’s AI landscape.

