Vodacom to spend R500m to expand Limpopo network
The company invests billions of rand in capital expenditure locally each year
15 October 2025 - 10:22
Vodacom has set aside R500m for the expansion of its mobile network in Limpopo, as it seeks to grow its base of mobile data users.
It invested R414m in the province’s infrastructure in the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.