Karooooo reaffirms full-year guidance
The group has accelerated Cartrack subscription revenue growth by further expanding its distribution footprint in existing markets
15 October 2025 - 08:18
Karooooo has delivered higher earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year and has reaffirmed its 2026 financial year outlook.
The group, which owns 100% of Cartrack and 74.8% of Karooooo Logistics, reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of R8.28 for the second quarter compared with R7.35 a year ago. ..
