Canal+ owns 94.39% of MultiChoice after offer closes
French media giant will undertake a secondary inward listing on the JSE
13 October 2025 - 09:58
The process for Canal+’s takeover of MultiChoice has edged towards the finishing line after holders of 92.54% of shares accepted the offer.
The offer of R125 per share, which closed on Friday, was accepted by holders of 217.66-million MultiChoice shares, representing about 92.54% of the offered shares. Together with the MultiChoice shares that were already held by Canal+, these acceptances will result in the French media giant holding about 94.39% of MultiChoice’s total issued ordinary shares...
