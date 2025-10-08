Optasia
The JSE’s big fintech moment
Optasia’s planned share listing is set to be the largest IPO yet for a fintech company on the JSE
08 October 2025 - 09:12
UPDATED 08 October 2025 - 19:40
Dubai-founded Optasia plans to list its shares on the JSE through a R6.3bn initial public offering (IPO), the largest such flotation of a fintech group on the local exchange that tests investor demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven airtime lending across dozens of markets.
Optasia describes itself as “an AI-enabled fintech platform that provides micro financing solutions and airtime credit solutions”. In essence, the company is in the business of microlending across various platforms. ..
