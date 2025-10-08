SoftBank to buy ABB’s robot unit for $5.4bn

An ABB robotic arm takes part in a table tennis competition at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Zurich/Tokyo — SoftBank has agreed to buy the robotics business of Swiss engineering group ABB in a $5.4bn deal, as the Japanese investor forges ahead with a strategy to fuse robotics and AI.
The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, is the latest by founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to establish Softbank as a core player in the development of AI.
SoftBank pushed into humanoid robotics a decade ago with its Pepper robot but later scaled back its ambitions.
Its recent investments in the sector include Berkshire Grey and AutoStore, and it also led a $40bn funding round in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and in March bought chip design company Ampere for $6.5bn.
Years of struggling sales
“SoftBank’s next frontier is physical AI,” Son said in a statement.
The deal means ABB has abandoned its original decision to spin off and separately list the industrial automation business, which competes with Japan’s Fanuc and Yaskawa, as well as Germany’s Kuka in making factory robots.
The decision is the first major move under ABB CEO Morten Wierod, who took charge last year, and follows years of struggling sales and falling profitability for the robots business.
ABB’s robotics division, which employs 7,000 people, generated sales of $2.3bn last year, equivalent to 7% of ABB’s total revenues. But the company saw limited crossover with the rest of its business, which focuses primarily on electrification and automation.
ABB announced to shareholders in April its decision to spin off robotics but decided to sell instead because the SoftBank deal provided money immediately, Wierod said.
Following the deal’s announcement, Switzerland’s Zuercher Kantonalbank said it had expected a valuation of slightly less than $4bn for the robotics business under the planned spin-off.
ABB shares opened 2% higher in Zurich after the sale announcement, while SoftBank’s shares did not move significantly, ending the day down 2%.
Developing new technology
“We always said that robotics is a market with much higher volatility. And that’s what we’ve seen over the years, both when it comes to growth, but also margins,” Wierod said. “So it is a bit of a different market than, say, the rest of ABB today, which is focusing on electrification and automation.”
The transaction is expected to close in mid- to late-2026 and will generate cash proceeds of roughly $5.3bn, ABB said.
The money will be spent on developing new technology and production capacity in electrification and automation, and could also fund new acquisitions, Wierod said.
“We do have firepower to also do bigger acquisitions, so we’re not excluding bigger deals,” Wierod said.
SoftBank to buy ABB’s robot unit for $5.4bn
The deal is CEO Masayoshi Son’s bid to establish SoftBank as a core player in the development of AI
Zurich/Tokyo — SoftBank has agreed to buy the robotics business of Swiss engineering group ABB in a $5.4bn deal, as the Japanese investor forges ahead with a strategy to fuse robotics and AI.
The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, is the latest by founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to establish Softbank as a core player in the development of AI.
SoftBank pushed into humanoid robotics a decade ago with its Pepper robot but later scaled back its ambitions.
Its recent investments in the sector include Berkshire Grey and AutoStore, and it also led a $40bn funding round in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and in March bought chip design company Ampere for $6.5bn.
Years of struggling sales
“SoftBank’s next frontier is physical AI,” Son said in a statement.
The deal means ABB has abandoned its original decision to spin off and separately list the industrial automation business, which competes with Japan’s Fanuc and Yaskawa, as well as Germany’s Kuka in making factory robots.
The decision is the first major move under ABB CEO Morten Wierod, who took charge last year, and follows years of struggling sales and falling profitability for the robots business.
ABB’s robotics division, which employs 7,000 people, generated sales of $2.3bn last year, equivalent to 7% of ABB’s total revenues. But the company saw limited crossover with the rest of its business, which focuses primarily on electrification and automation.
ABB announced to shareholders in April its decision to spin off robotics but decided to sell instead because the SoftBank deal provided money immediately, Wierod said.
Following the deal’s announcement, Switzerland’s Zuercher Kantonalbank said it had expected a valuation of slightly less than $4bn for the robotics business under the planned spin-off.
ABB shares opened 2% higher in Zurich after the sale announcement, while SoftBank’s shares did not move significantly, ending the day down 2%.
Developing new technology
“We always said that robotics is a market with much higher volatility. And that’s what we’ve seen over the years, both when it comes to growth, but also margins,” Wierod said. “So it is a bit of a different market than, say, the rest of ABB today, which is focusing on electrification and automation.”
The transaction is expected to close in mid- to late-2026 and will generate cash proceeds of roughly $5.3bn, ABB said.
The money will be spent on developing new technology and production capacity in electrification and automation, and could also fund new acquisitions, Wierod said.
“We do have firepower to also do bigger acquisitions, so we’re not excluding bigger deals,” Wierod said.
Reuters
US shutdown stalls IPO revival as SEC grinds to halt
Nvidia deepens OpenAI partnership with up to $100bn investment
China AI start-up downplays artificial superintelligence
Nvidia backs Intel with $5bn stake and chip tie-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ROBIN WHEELER: AI compels us to be human and creative
GUGU LOURIE: AI's cold, unblinking eye should be brought to bear on tender ...
Self-driving cars back on track after slapstick racing debut
Xi’s parade of power shifts the axis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.