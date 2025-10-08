subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Optasia’s planned R6.3bn JSE listing is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia. 

This week, Optasia unveiled plans for a primary issuance of $75m (about R1.3bn) and secondary share sale from existing shareholders of at least $300m (R5bn) by way of a private placement to qualified investors.

Anglada says the listing is “to support growth, both organically and through future potential acquisitions”.

Listen to the conversation:

Optasia describes itself as “an AI-enabled fintech platform that provides microfinancing solutions and airtime credit solutions”. In essence, the company is in the business of microlending across various platforms. 

Anglada outlines the rationale for the listing and why the company chose to go public on the JSE specifically. Through the discussion, he outlines the JSE as a listing destination; the history of the group; and partnerships driving its operations. 

‘Business Day Spotlight’ is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free episodes: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Fintech group Optasia plans R6.3bn JSE listing

This is the largest IPO for a fintech operator on the JSE
9 hours ago

PODCAST | Lincoln Mali on building a completive fintech platform

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lesaka CEO Lincoln Mali
5 days ago

Capitec ups telecoms push with smartphone sales

Retail bank adds 22 devices to Capitec Connect, offering free data, fast delivery and zero-deposit finance
6 days ago

PODCAST | Ralph Mupita on MTN’s Africa growth prospects

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ralph Mupita, group CEO of MTN
1 month ago
