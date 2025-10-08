Optasia’s planned R6.3bn JSE listing is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia.
This week, Optasia unveiled plans for a primary issuance of $75m (about R1.3bn) and secondary share sale from existing shareholders of at least $300m (R5bn) by way of a private placement to qualified investors.
Anglada says the listing is “to support growth, both organically and through future potential acquisitions”.
Listen to the conversation:
Optasia describes itself as “an AI-enabled fintech platform that provides microfinancing solutions and airtime credit solutions”. In essence, the company is in the business of microlending across various platforms.
Anglada outlines the rationale for the listing and why the company chose to go public on the JSE specifically. Through the discussion, he outlines the JSE as a listing destination; the history of the group; and partnerships driving its operations.
