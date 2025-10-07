SABC expands its online streaming to 1.5-million users
Its digital platform has grown faster than anticipated, with 500,000 SABC+ users reported in March
07 October 2025 - 11:03
SABC’s online video streaming platform has tripled its user base in less than a year to 1.5-million, growing well ahead of guidance given by the national broadcaster at the start of 2025.
The public broadcaster is working to increase its revenue, in part by monetising its digital platforms. ..
