MultiChoice’s flagship offering, DStv, turns 30 as Africa’s pay-TV operator moves to be absorbed by France’s Canal+.
In getting to a place where the group now has a presence in 50 markets on the continent, MultiChoice’s main achievement has been to cultivate a customer base of about 14-million households that pay for film and television monthly, driven by DStv subscriptions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.