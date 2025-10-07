Datatec’s first-half earnings set to double
All its divisions have contributed strong financial performances
International ICT company Datatec expects its headline earnings to more than double at the halfway stage of its financial year, as all its divisions contributed strong financial performances.
Headline earnings per share for the six months ended August are expected to be US21c-23c, more than 100% higher than 10.5c a year ago, the group said on Tuesday. Datatec said Westcon maintained its expanding margin and continuing strong profit growth trajectory, while Logicalis International’s improved operational leverage drove much higher profitability. Logicalis Latin America delivered a considerably improved performance compared with a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.