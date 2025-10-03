Vodacom eyes slice of SA wealth management pie
Company upbeat on offering wealth management services to more than 44-million clients
03 October 2025 - 05:00
Telecom major Vodacom believes it can offer its more than 44-million clients in SA wealth management services, after a successful rollout of such services in the East African economies of Kenya and Tanzania.
Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told Business Day that wealth management was part of the group’s financial services ecosystem as it looks to deepen financial inclusion across its markets...
