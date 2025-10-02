Naspers buys 90% of Just Eat Takeaway.com
The acquisition will be funded through Prosus’ existing cash resources
02 October 2025 - 09:32
Naspers has completed its R83bn acquisition of European food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway.com through its international unit, Prosus, as the offer became unconditional.
In February, the group took a second swing at acquiring Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) for €4.1bn, making it its largest investment yet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.