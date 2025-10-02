After Naspers share split, stock is almost 80% lower than on Tuesday
The group aims to make it cheaper for investors to access its shares
02 October 2025 - 09:06
Naspers’ recently announced share split has come into effect and the shares are now trading at 20% of what they were worth at the start of the week.
A stock split is a decision by a company to increase the number of outstanding shares by a specified multiple. This is typically done to reduce the price per share of a company’s securities without affecting its market capitalisation...
