Cell C’s strategy in SA’s competitive mobile phone market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, chief of staff, strategy and business transformation at Cell C.

Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, chief of staff, strategy and business transformation at Cell C. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ayo-Oladejo, a 20 year telecom veteran, has been with Cell C since July 2023. She joined from Vodacom as part of a broad leadership change when CEO Jorge Mendes took the helm at SA’s fourth largest mobile operator.

Ayo-Oladejo recounts the story of joining Cell C and the journey the team has been on to turn around the company.

Listen to the conversation:

After the 2022 recapitalisation of Cell C by its biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, the group has been on a path to change its business model, reducing capital expenditure and leaning into its position as the main provider of mobile virtual network operator services in SA.

Ayo-Oladejo explains the state of mobile telecom in SA, Cell C’s place in the industry and the value of its brand.

Ahead of Cell C’s upcoming JSE listing, the company has restructured its operations, concluding transactions such as the acquisition of Comm Equipment Company (CEC) from Blue Label.

According to a new investor presentation, the combined Cell C/CEC business made R13.7bn in revenue for the year ended May, with Cell C contributing R11.1bn and CEC R2.8bn. The group’s earnings before interest and tax amounted to R2.37bn.

Through the discussion, Ayo-Oladejo outlines Cell C’s strategy; the work of formulating a credible strategy; issues around prepaid in SA and an outlook for the business.

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

