Capitec ups telecoms push with smartphone sales
Retail bank adds 22 devices to Capitec Connect, offering free data, fast delivery and zero-deposit finance
01 October 2025 - 19:14
Capitec continues its assault on SA’s mobile telecoms industry, launching a new offering where customers will be able to purchase smartphones directly from the bank.
This is part of Capitec’s strategy to entrench itself further into the lives of its customers, thus reducing the chance of such customers leaving or switching away from the bank...
