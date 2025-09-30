Lesaka expects to double its adjusted EPS in 2026
Its 2025 full-year adjusted earnings per share were up 187%
30 September 2025 - 08:47
Lesaka Technologies has reported a strong performance in the 2025 financial year and expects its adjusted earnings per share to double in 2026.
The fintech group reported revenue of R12bn, up 14%, for the year ended June. Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 33% at R922.2m, achieving the guidance provided...
