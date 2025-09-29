The dark web and the escalating role of AI in African cybersecurity landscape is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Check Point warns of growing cybercrime activity in Africa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eli Smadja, global research group manager at cybersecurity firm Check Point
The dark web and the escalating role of AI in African cybersecurity landscape is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eli Smadja, global research group manager at cybersecurity firm Check Point.
Through the discussion, Smadja described Africa’s cyber threat landscape as increasingly threatened by AI-powered attacks, ransomware, infostealers, edge device vulnerabilities, and cloud risks.
With the rise of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, new methods of attacks are being created using these tools. What can be done to stay ahead of new threats?
This is especially concerning as Smadja notes increasing usage of malware designed to bypass AI detection systems.
Join the discussion:
Check Point, which provides security to governments and companies globally, continues to raise the need for collaboration between the public and private sector to address cybersecurity challenges, with investments in Al-driven threat detection and continuous monitoring as essential.
Through the discussion, Smadja outlines evolution of cyber security in Africa; the threats brought by AI platforms; trends in cyber attacks; and investment by organisations to protect themselves.
Check Point was established in Israel in 1993. However, due to its global nature and large presence in the North American market, it maintains a dual headquarters model, with Tel Aviv acting as its international base and Redwood City, California, serving as its corporate hub for the US.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
