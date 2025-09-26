Prosus’ OLX Group acquires La Centrale for €1.1bn
The acquisition further strengthens Prosus’ ambition to build a European e-commerce ecosystem
26 September 2025 - 08:37
Prosus unit OLX Group is to acquire La Centrale, a leading French vehicles classifieds platform, from Providence Equity Partners for €1.1bn.
The deal will accelerate online classifieds leader OLX’s European strategy to grow highly profitable marketplaces using best-in-class AI and tools trusted by dealers and consumers, Prosus said on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.