Shareholders in Blue Label to vote on Cell C listing in October
Cell C has long harboured ambitions of going public — a plan first floated by former CEO Jose Dos Santos in 2018
23 September 2025 - 09:35
Shareholders of Blue Label Telecoms will vote on whether to proceed with the listing of SA’s fourth largest mobile operator, Cell C, on October 20.
This is according to a circular that the prepaid specialist company published late on Monday, detailing the rationale for the transaction, the financial health of Cell C, steps that have been taking to prepare the company for listing and information on how shareholders can participate in the vote. ..
