Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Canal+ closer to being top five global player with MultiChoice takeover

French media group’s acquisition of MultiChoice becomes unconditional

BL Premium
23 September 2025 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza

French broadcaster Canal+ is betting on its tie-up with MultiChoice bringing it closer its goal of reaching 100-million customers and increasing its relevance in the global market for pay TV as a top-five player.

On Monday, the acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ became unconditional (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2025-09-22-canal-completes-its-takeover-of-multichoice-and-begins-integration/), marking the largest transaction undertaken by the French media group and cementing the combined group’s position as a global media and entertainment company...

