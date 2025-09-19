Mustek hikes dividend after stronger second half
The tech group reported headline earnings up 8.3% year on year
19 September 2025 - 10:28
Tech group Mustek nearly doubled its annual dividend payout after reporting higher earnings for the year to end-June.
After slashing its final dividend from 77c in 2023 to 7.5c last year, the board declared a R13.75c per share final dividend, indicating some positive momentum in the business...
