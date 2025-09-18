Bytes has ‘resilient’ first half, expects momentum to continue
CEO Sam Mudd says Bytes will benefit from structural demand drivers, including cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI
18 September 2025 - 09:48
Bytes Technology delivered a resilient performance in the first half, trading substantially in line with the expectations it reported at the time of its AGM in July, the group said.
In a trading update on Thursday, the group said for the half-year ended August, gross invoiced income was expected to be about £1.33bn (R31.54bn), gross profit not less than £82m and operating profit not less than £33m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.