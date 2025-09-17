Alex Okosi. MD for Google Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Google’s role and influence in Africa’s R100bn creator economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight hosted by Mudiwa Gavaza.
Alex Okosi, MD for Google in Africa, discusses Google’s push in the creator economy and reflects on YouTube’s global 20-year journey and impact in Africa.
Accordion to Okosi, YouTube has more than 25-million viewers in SA.
Also known for helping to launch MTV Base Africa in 2005, the businessman outlines the development of digital media, contrasting that with the decline in traditional media such as television.
Join the discussion:
Okosi says YouTube has reshaped ambition for young Africans, where content creation is now a leading career aspiration, while unlocking new opportunities in the $5bn African creator economy.
He believes that specific economy is probably much bigger, highlighting the company’s push to grow its already large advertising pie in the region.
What is the attraction of YouTube for advertisers? How does Google add value to its partners through its ecosystem of platforms Gmail, Maps and now Gemini? What is the role of AI in content creation?
Okosi outlines Google’s strategy in the region and efforts to stay relevant, especially as competition from the likes of Instagram and TikTok grows.
He also discusses Google’s strategy regarding content creation, staying relevant in the competitive market for attention online, the value of video creative professionals, AI and shifts in advertising.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
PODCAST | Tracing 20 years of YouTube in Africa
Alex Okosi, MD for Google in Africa, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
