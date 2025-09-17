Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO
This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
17 September 2025 - 11:52
Prosus backed Urban Company made a blockbuster debut on the National Stock Exchange of India on Wednesday, with shares in the company soaring more than 70% on its first day of trade.
This marks the second initial public offering (IPO) of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.