Mustek shares firm on higher earnings expectation
Group forecasts headline earnings per share up to 10% higher for the year to end-June
17 September 2025 - 16:14
Mustek’s share price rose about 3% on Wednesday as the technology group said its full-year earnings could be a tenth higher compared with the previous year.
Valued at R793m on the JSE, Mustek is an assembler and distributor of ICT products. The company was established in 1987, with its brand portfolio including Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo...
