Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors
The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
15 September 2025 - 17:00
Naspers is moving to increase its issued share capital through a stock split, a move that the group hopes will make its stock cheaper and accessible to a wider set of investors.
Over the years, Naspers and international unit Prosus have become the largest technology group on the African continent and one of the most valuable groups on the JSE. Tied to this stock market success is one of the highest share prices in market, particularly for Naspers.. ..
