Packaging and stationary to push growth at Caxton
Caxton, now a major investor in listed packaging business Mpact, has made it clear that it sees promise in this niche
12 September 2025 - 18:00
Caxton and CTP Publishers continues to see growth in its packaging and stationary business, which is working to offset some of the declines seen in its publishing, printing and distribution unit.
The company, valued at R4.37bn on JSE, has traditionally published a host of community newspapers and the national daily The Citizen, but in recent years has branched out into packaging, digital assets and stationery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.