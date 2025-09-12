Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Packaging and stationary to push growth at Caxton

Caxton, now a major investor in listed packaging business Mpact, has made it clear that it sees promise in this niche

BL Premium
12 September 2025 - 18:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Caxton and CTP Publishers continues to see growth in its packaging and stationary business, which is working to offset some of the declines seen in its publishing, printing and distribution unit.

The company, valued at R4.37bn on JSE, has traditionally published a host of community newspapers and the national daily The Citizen, but in recent years has branched out into packaging, digital assets and stationery...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.