Vodacom to invest R435m in ‘advanced technology rollouts’ for North West and Tshwane
Critical infrastructure upgrades and new site deployments to help meet growing demand
11 September 2025 - 19:01
Vodacom has set aside just more than R435m for investment in the northern Gauteng area in the current financial year to end-March 2026.
SA’s largest mobile provider will target critical infrastructure upgrades, new site deployments and “advanced technology rollouts to meet growing customer demand and support economic growth” in a region that spans both the North West province and Tshwane municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.