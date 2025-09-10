Cisco’s investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president and chief people, policy and purpose officer at Cisco.
Katsoudas highlights the ongoing effect of AI on human resources in business. A big issue is how large organisations, such as Cisco, are dealing with the change management needed to make effective use of AI.
Valued at about $266bn, Cisco is now 40 years old and one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Cisco's AI-related business saw exceptional growth in the year to July 2025.
The group reported that AI infrastructure orders stood at over $2bn for the period, which is more than double the company’s original $1bn target. Of the total, $800m of that came in the fourth quarter alone.
Through the discussion, Katsoudas outlines Cisco’s latest earnings performance, the role of effective change management in the current environment and the group’s ongoing investment in Africa.
The tech executive also highlights how bullish she is about Cisco’s involvement on the continent, detailing some of the partnerships that the group has in SA and other African countries.
For many international operators, Africa is seen as a frontier for growth, having conquered markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Digging into Cisco’s investment in AI and Africa
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president and chief people, policy and purpose officer at Cisco
Join the discussion:
