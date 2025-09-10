Oracle shares surge 35% on rising demand for AI cloud services

Bengaluru/London — Oracle shares soared about 35% on Wednesday after the company pointed to higher demand for its cloud services from artificial intelligence (AI) firms, underscoring its deeper push into the backbone of AI systems.
The surge in Oracle’s cloud business reflects a broader shift in the industry, with companies such as OpenAI and xAI scrambling to secure huge computing capacity needed to stay ahead in the AI race by boosting spending to hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
The stock was up 34.7%, hitting a record high of $325.90 in early trading, set for its biggest one-day jump since 1992.
The company will add about $237bn to its market valuation, taking the total valuation to about $915bn, if gains hold, and bringing Oracle closer to the coveted $1-trillion-dollar club.
Its shares have risen 45% so far this year, outperforming stocks in the “Magnificent Seven” and the broader S&P 500 index, with investors betting big on AI-driven cloud firms.
Oracle’s results lifted shares of Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices, which supply semiconductors used in data centres. Shares of the companies rose between 2.8% and 4.6% in early trading.
Competitor CoreWeave’s shares were up 17%.
Oracle reported four multibillion-dollar contracts with three clients during the August quarter, highlighting a robust appetite for its cloud services.
“Over the next few months, we expect to sign up several additional multibillion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars,” said CEO Safra Catz.
Still, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud dominate the cloud computing market with a combined 65% share, while Oracle, Alibaba, CoreWeave and others hold a smaller slice of the market.
The company has struck deals with Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft let their cloud customers run Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) alongside native services. The revenue from these partnerships rose more than sixteen-fold in the first quarter.
“What matters here is that this figure now includes contributions from the Stargate venture and two other big AI players, meaning revenues beyond 2026 go much higher,” said Ben Reitzes, analyst at Melius Research.
Analysts also flagged Oracle’s role in SoftBank and OpenAI’s Stargate project as another tailwind, giving the company a foothold in the large-scale AI infrastructure project that is expected to channel about $500bn in spending.
Oracle also supplies cloud services to xAI, the AI start-up founded by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and ally of the cloud computing company’s chair, Larry Ellison.
Ellison, 81, whose net worth is largely built on his 41% stake in Oracle, is fast approaching Musk in the race for the world’s richest title, according to Forbes data.
Oracle shares surge 35% on rising demand for AI cloud services
Oracle’s role in SoftBank and OpenAI’s Stargate project adds another tailwind
Bengaluru/London — Oracle shares soared about 35% on Wednesday after the company pointed to higher demand for its cloud services from artificial intelligence (AI) firms, underscoring its deeper push into the backbone of AI systems.
The surge in Oracle’s cloud business reflects a broader shift in the industry, with companies such as OpenAI and xAI scrambling to secure huge computing capacity needed to stay ahead in the AI race by boosting spending to hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
The stock was up 34.7%, hitting a record high of $325.90 in early trading, set for its biggest one-day jump since 1992.
The company will add about $237bn to its market valuation, taking the total valuation to about $915bn, if gains hold, and bringing Oracle closer to the coveted $1-trillion-dollar club.
Its shares have risen 45% so far this year, outperforming stocks in the “Magnificent Seven” and the broader S&P 500 index, with investors betting big on AI-driven cloud firms.
BRIAN KANTOR: Magnificent Seven show the value of being in the vanguard of change
Oracle’s results lifted shares of Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices, which supply semiconductors used in data centres. Shares of the companies rose between 2.8% and 4.6% in early trading.
Competitor CoreWeave’s shares were up 17%.
Oracle reported four multibillion-dollar contracts with three clients during the August quarter, highlighting a robust appetite for its cloud services.
“Over the next few months, we expect to sign up several additional multibillion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars,” said CEO Safra Catz.
Still, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud dominate the cloud computing market with a combined 65% share, while Oracle, Alibaba, CoreWeave and others hold a smaller slice of the market.
The company has struck deals with Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft let their cloud customers run Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) alongside native services. The revenue from these partnerships rose more than sixteen-fold in the first quarter.
“What matters here is that this figure now includes contributions from the Stargate venture and two other big AI players, meaning revenues beyond 2026 go much higher,” said Ben Reitzes, analyst at Melius Research.
Analysts also flagged Oracle’s role in SoftBank and OpenAI’s Stargate project as another tailwind, giving the company a foothold in the large-scale AI infrastructure project that is expected to channel about $500bn in spending.
Oracle also supplies cloud services to xAI, the AI start-up founded by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and ally of the cloud computing company’s chair, Larry Ellison.
Ellison, 81, whose net worth is largely built on his 41% stake in Oracle, is fast approaching Musk in the race for the world’s richest title, according to Forbes data.
Reuters
Google ruling reveals challenge of antitrust enforcement in tech
iOCO back in black as transformation bears fruit
Nvidia revenue soars 56% on strong AI demand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PHILIP SHORT: Beyond Nvidia lie the real investment chances in AI gold rush
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google’s $210bn get-out-of-jail ruling
NEWS ANALYSIS: Naspers joins global tech investors betting on AI to simplify ...
Nvidia revenue soars 56% on strong AI demand
Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI, alleging illegal AI monopoly conspiracy
OpenAI employees consider $6bn stock sale
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.