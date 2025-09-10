Telkom’s sustainability vision: innovating for inclusive growth and a future-ready SA

Telkom recognises that meeting these challenges requires pragmatic ambition. The telecommunications company’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2040 is a crucial step forward, but the journey is continuous.

Technology transitions, such as phasing out legacy equipment and investing in lithium-ion battery systems, are helping Telkom reduce its emissions meaningfully. Since FY2022, it has achieved a 32% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, outpacing many international targets. Additionally, fossil fuel consumption has dropped by 37%, while renewable energy use increases steadily.

While significant, these gains remind the company that continuous work is needed, especially as networks grow to meet rising data demands.

Why does this matter?

Because sustainability and business success are increasingly inseparable. Reducing environmental impact not only future-proofs operations amid regulatory and climate risks but also supports Telkom’s commitment to responsible innovation — a priority across the global telecom industry.

Driving SA’s digital inclusion and economic opportunity

Technology’s greatest promise lies in its power to transform lives and communities. For this reason, Telkom invests deeply in empowering young, black ICT entrepreneurs through its FutureMakers programme.

In FY2025 alone, 459 small businesses accessed procurement opportunities worth R859m, generating close to 74,000 jobs — a testament to the tangible impact of inclusive enterprise development.

This initiative supports SA’s broader goal to bridge the digital divide, foster entrepreneurship, and build a more equitable economy. By nurturing black-owned small businesses, Telkom contributes to an ecosystem where innovation and opportunity flourish together.

Building knowledge and capacity for the future

Human capital development remains central to Telkom’s sustainability approach.