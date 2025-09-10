Klarna CEO admits lender went too fast on AI, after big job and vendor cuts

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski gives an interview with CNBC during the company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US, on September 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Stockholm/New York — After becoming one of the early adopters in Europe of artificial intelligence, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski says the lender may have gone too far in using the technology to cut costs at the expense of service and product improvement.
Global companies are racing to harness AI to help them improve efficiency, lower operational costs and enhance decision-making, but the transition is proving rocky.
Sweden’s buy-now, pay-later lender Klarna has cut thousands of jobs, dropped vendors such as Salesforce Inc and turned to AI to create marketing campaigns, saving millions but now realising it went too fast, too soon.
“We probably over-indexed a little bit on that, and then in the last six months we have been trying to course correct,” Siemiatkowski told Reuters from New York on Tuesday.
He added that a major focus was boosting productivity and improving products for customers and merchants. The remarks were cleared for publication on Wednesday ahead of the company’s listing in New York.
Klarna raised $1.37bn on Tuesday in its US initial public offering, valuing the company at $15bn and setting the stage for a market debut that could set the trend for high-growth fintech listings.
Siemiatkowski said last year it had reduced staff to 3,800 from 5,000, with more reductions expected as it leans on AI to handle customer queries. Its chatbot was already doing the work of 700 staff, cutting average resolution times to two minutes from 11 minutes, the company said.
In May, Klarna used an AI avatar of Siemiatkowski to present its quarterly earnings. It even started a hotline for customers to talk directly with an interactive AI avatar trained on Siemiatkowski’s real voice, insights and experiences.
The company is now back to hiring people. It has over two dozen open positions on its jobs portal.
Siemiatkowski said although Klarna saved about $2m by dropping Salesforce software in favour of its AI-built data tools, the savings were insignificant for investors.
“My investors are not going to be cheering, they’re going to look for growth, and they’re going to look to what we offer our customers and how that’s doing,” he said.
Klarna, which transformed online shopping with its short-term financing model, is listing in the US as it is the company’s largest market, where it competes with the likes of Affirm.
The company still thinks AI can deliver.
“That’s definitely not just a cost play... it’s going to be a lot more than that, and it’s going to be able to help us provide better services to consumers and merchants over time,” Klarna CFO Niclas Neglen told Reuters.
Siemiatkowski, who owns about 7% of Klarna, did not sell his shares in the IPO — the biggest for a Swedish company since Spotify.
“The IPO matters a lot for employees, for our shareholders. It’s a little bit like a wedding, it’s a big party and then life goes on, and you get children and other things happen,” he said.
Klarna CEO admits lender went too fast on AI, after big job and vendor cuts
Sweden’s buy-now, pay-later lender cut thousands of jobs for AI but is now back to hiring people
Reuters
