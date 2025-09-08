subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita outlines the telecom giant’s growth path and responds to speculation of a renewed Telkom takeover.

Standard Bank taps risk chief David Hodnett to lead R2-trillion SA business

Appointment underscores lender’s long tradition of promoting from within its ranks to leadership roles
Companies
3 hours ago

Sun International warns that weak gambling rules risk fuelling black market

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Companies
11 hours ago

MTN boss quashes renewed Telkom takeover rumour

CEO Ralph Mupita rejects Bloomberg report, saying no such talks are taking place
Companies
16 hours ago

WATCH: Sun International’s profit jumps

Business Day TV spoke with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International
Companies
5 hours ago

Can iPhone Air add sparkle to Apple event?

Analysts say company’s biggest challenge will be to ride out another ho-hum launch as rivals have raced ahead
Companies
7 hours ago
