MTN boss quashes renewed Telkom takeover rumour
CEO Ralph Mupita rejects Bloomberg report, saying no such talks are taking place
08 September 2025 - 05:00
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has shut down speculation that the mobile provider is in talks to acquire smaller rival Telkom.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that SA’s second-largest mobile provider was trying to revive takeover talks (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2025-09-04-telkom-shares-soar-on-mtn-takeover-speculation/) after failing to make such a deal happen in 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.