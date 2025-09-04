Vodacom pioneers SA’s first virtual power wheeling deal with Eskom
Agreement pushes mobile operator closer to its goal of powering operations completely by renewable means
04 September 2025 - 17:52
Vodacom says it’s the first company in SA to make good on its virtual power wheeling agreement with Eskom, which aims to boost electricity on the national grid while increasing its sourcing of renewable energy.
The move also pushes the group closer towards its goal of powering group operations completely by renewable means. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.