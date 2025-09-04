Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation

Second-largest mobile provider is tipped to once again go after Telkom for its fibre network

BL Premium
04 September 2025 - 19:34
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom shares shot up more than 13% on Thursday on speculation MTN could take another swing at acquiring its smaller rival

Once again, MTN is thought to be after Telkom for its fibre network, SA’s largest...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.