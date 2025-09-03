BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Salesforce’s push to grow its AI agent business
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Linda Saunders, country manager and senior director for solution engineering in Africa at Salesforce
03 September 2025 - 14:04
Salesforce’s push to grow its artificial intelligence (AI) agent business is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Linda Saunders, country manager and senior director for solution engineering in Africa at Salesforce. The discussion focuses on Salesforce progress around agentic AI. ..
