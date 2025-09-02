Companies / Telecoms & Technology

iOCO to return to the black as transformation bears fruit

Technology group says early gains from its transition reaffirm its ambition to be a premier technology partner

02 September 2025 - 09:46
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
iOCO co-CEO Rhys Summerton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Technology group iOCO expects to move back into the black as the company makes progress with its transformation.

The group — formerly EOH Holdings — expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 35c-45c for the year to end-July after a loss of 0.21c a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were expected to grow by 60%-70% to between R490m  and R525m, it said on Tuesday.

Operating profit is expected to increase by 260%-285% to between R395m and R420m.

It strengthened the balance sheet, with net debt to ebitda improving from 2.7 times to below 1x.

“The early gains from our transformation are beginning to show, reaffirming our ambition to position iOCO as a premier technology partner in SA, the Middle East and the UK,” it said.

A year ago the group implemented a strategic reset and the new leadership team put in place a three-step transformational plan focused on driving iOCO’s efficient operating model, business autonomy, resource and capital allocation.

Besides the vastly improved profitability translating into strong free cash flow generation, most satisfying was the inflection to revenue growth in the second half of the 2025 financial year, it said.

The group expects to release its earnings on October 28.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

