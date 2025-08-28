Altron warns of challenging conditions for IT services
The segment is characterised by constrained budgets and restricted consumer spending, group says
28 August 2025 - 09:53
Altron has warned that the operating environment for IT services has been “appreciably more challenging” both globally and in SA, characterised by constrained IT budgets and restricted consumer spending.
Against this backdrop, the group said on Thursday that its first-half revenue was expected to be marginally softer, with continuing operations flat for the period...
