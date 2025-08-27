subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
ASP Isotopes has joined the JSE as it seeks to broaden its investor base and deepen ties with SA. Business Day TV spoke to Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, for more insight.

