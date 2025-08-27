subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Blue Label Telecoms has reported higher full-year earnings as it continues to push ahead with its restructuring process. Business Day TV sat down with joint CEO Brett Levy for more insight.

Blue Label boosts earnings on prepaid growth as restructuring continues

Blue Label Telecoms considers spinning off Cell C as part of its restructuring
14 hours ago

Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank

What began as not much more than a microlender, has grown to boast the largest number of clients in the country
10 hours ago

Wesbank and Toyota pay R30m to settle cartel case

Competition Commission boss Doris Tshepe says a breakthrough settlement deal will benefit consumers
6 hours ago

WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza for insights on what this means for the market and consumers.
6 hours ago

Vodacom appoints Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs

Vodafone Egypt veteran will succeed Stephen Chege
4 hours ago
