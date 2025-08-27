Vodacom earmarks R400m for network investment
Of the total, R150m will be spent on new sites and radio infrastructure, while R210m will fund fibre and microwave upgrades
27 August 2025 - 16:00
Vodacom has earmarked more than R400m to build and maintain its network in its central region, which includes the Free State and Northern Cape, during this financial year to end-March 2026.
This capital expenditure will be “directed towards expanding network infrastructure, enhancing capacity and resilience, and empowering communities, with a particular focus on connecting underserved areas across these provinces”...
