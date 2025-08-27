Vodacom appoints Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs
Vodafone Egypt veteran will succeed Stephen Chege
27 August 2025 - 18:40
In a move that further underscores Egypt’s importance in Vodacom’s universe, the mobile operator has tapped Ayman Essam to head up its external affairs function.
On Wednesday, Vodacom announced Essam’s appointment as chief officer for external affairs at the mobile group with effect from October 2025...
