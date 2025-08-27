Blue Label’s earnings rise as restructuring continues
The group is considering spinning off Cell C as part of the group’s restructuring
27 August 2025 - 09:13
Blue Label Telecoms has reported higher full-year earnings as margins improved due to growth in “PINless top-ups”, prepaid electricity, ticketing and universal vouchers.
The prepaid specialist group, which sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone data, airtime and electricity, is preparing to change its name to Blu Label Unlimited Group. The group is undergoing a significant restructuring process that involves the separation of its telecoms and non-telecoms business units...
