MTN operates across 16 markets in Africa, servicing nearly 300- million people, and as Africa’s largest telecoms operator it is intensifying its digital inclusion efforts to reach even more people. Business Day TV sat down with Ralph Mupita, Group CEO of MTN, for more insight.

WATCH: MTN sharpens focus and strategy to take it to 2030

Group CEO Ralph Mupita breaks down the telco's positive 2025 interim results, saying connectivity, fintech and infrastructure will power ...
Business
1 day ago

MTN outlines sharper strategy to take it to 2030

Telecom giant sees plenty of opportunity arising from the growing use of data by customers
Companies
5 days ago

RALPH MUPITA: Enabling Africa's full potential is what drives the MTN Group

Connectivity is more than technology; it's about opportunity, making digital inclusion a critical catalyst for the continent's ...
Opinion
2 months ago

ASHIKA KIRPAL: Why digital inclusion must drive our response to the unemployment crisis

If we invest in our youth and scale digital access we can turn today's job crisis into tomorrow's growth story
Opinion
2 months ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.