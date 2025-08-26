MTN operates across 16 markets in Africa, servicing nearly 300- million people, and as Africa’s largest telecoms operator it is intensifying its digital inclusion efforts to reach even more people. Business Day TV sat down with Ralph Mupita, Group CEO of MTN, for more insight.
WATCH: MTN’s Mupita on driving digital inclusion in Africa
Business Day TV sat down with MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita to unpack how Africa’s largest telecoms operator plans to expand digital access for millions across the continent
