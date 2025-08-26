Phuthuma Nathi shareholders agree to MultiChoice reorganisation before Canal+ takeover
Empowerment vehicle backs changes to some of pay-TV company’s SA operations
26 August 2025 - 19:07
MultiChoice’s empowerment vehicle has given its backing to the group’s move to reorganise the entities it owns and operates in SA as part of a plan to implement the licence and empowerment structure for its takeover by Canal+.
To ensure compliance with foreign control restrictions, MultiChoice must undertake a reorganisation of some of its SA operations. ..
