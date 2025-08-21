Naspers makes progress in reducing stubborn discount
CEO Fabricio Bloisi says Chinese internet giant Tencent will continue to be a major moneymaker
21 August 2025 - 10:11
The head of SA's largest technology group says efforts to unlock the value trapped in its portfolio outside Tencent are bearing fruit with the gap narrowing and creating more than R200bn in value over the last year.
For years, management at Naspers and international unit Prosus has been fighting to grow the group’s business beyond its Tencent stake as a way to avoid the huge swings dictated by one asset...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.